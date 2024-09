The Ottawa American Legion, 901 La Salle St., will host its fall festival 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Ottawa American Legion, 901 La Salle St., will host its fall festival 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.

Music will be performed by Gaffney Davis Band from 2 to 5 p.m. There will be food and drinks, including bratwursts, hot dogs, pork chops, pulled pork and sides of German potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw and chips. There also will be children’s activities. Raffles will be available.

The net of proceeds support the Honor Flight to Washington D.C.