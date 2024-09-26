Illinois Valley Food and Deli in La Salle cuts ribbon, ‘they did a nice job to make sure they did it right’

Illinois Valley Food and Deli celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting celebration on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in La Salle. Gathered at the celebration were manager Nick Tharani, La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove, Alderman Jerry Reynolds, and John "Doc" Lavieri, Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bill Zens, and ambassadors, as well as the La Salle Business Association and Central Bank. (Scott Anderson)

Since its closure in February, residents have been awaiting the opening of the Illinois Valley Food and Deli in La Salle – and on Thursday the store celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting.

The store reopened Aug.19. The grocery store and deli celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday attended by public officials and patrons.

La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove said the city was excited to have its grocery store back.

“It’s a nice addition to Save-a-Lot,” he said. “I appreciate the ownership, they did a nice job to make sure they did it right.”

Grove said while the store may have taken a little longer to reopen then some expected, the presentation looks great.

“It’s a nice other option in La Salle and the whole Illinois Valley for people who might not want to fight the bigger parking lots … it’s very convenient to come out here and jump in and get their items.”

Co-owner Nizar Tharani previously told Shaw Local News Network, he will own the business with his partners Pankaj Chaudhari and Nilesh Chaudhari, each of the Naperville area, and they have experience running restaurants and convenience stores.

Illinois Valley Food and Deli manager Nick Tharani chats with La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove during a ribbon-cutting celebration on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in La Salle. The grocery store is celebrating its grand opening this Saturday with a free cookout from 10a.m. to 2 p.m. (Scott Anderson)

Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Director Bill Zens said any time a staple business goes away, it’s a loss, but having people willing to reopen them is good to see.

“ ... so, the fact that someone was willing and able to step in, fill the gap, and do it right to provide a service that this community needs is perfect.”

The store will be offering 10% off all items until Sunday to celebrate the grand opening. The grand opening will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a free cookout on Saturday.

The Illinois Valley Food and Deli is located at 235 Third St in La Salle and is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 815- 223-8713 or email Manager.ivfd@gmail.com.