La Salle grocery store announces Aug. 19 opening date

Illinois Valley Food and Deli in La Salle is set to open 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19.

The store at 235 Third St. closed Feb. 10 with an announcement that it would be under new ownership. The roof was repaired and new refrigeration units were ordered, which extended the time it took to open reopen the grocery store, co-owner Nick Tharani said previously to Shaw Local News Network.

“We want to thank everyone for their patience and support during this last 6 months,” a post on the Illinois Valley Food and Deli’s Facebook page said. “It has been a long journey but it will be worth it.”

