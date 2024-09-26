Chili cook off in Ottawa to benefit food pantry

The Scarecrow Festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in downtown Ottawa, featuring scarecrow entries on display. (Shaw Local File Photo)

Additionally, a chili cook-off is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday at Washington Square. Competing chili will be tasted by a panel of judges, and a winner will be crowned at 2 p.m. After the judging, chili will be available for sale by the cupful, with proceeds to benefit the Community Food Basket of Ottawa. The cost is $10 to compete and $5 to eat. The winning prize is $100.

Register to compete at https://www.infinitypremierinnovations.com/