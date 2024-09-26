September 26, 2024
Chili cook off in Ottawa to benefit food pantry

Register to compete in Saturday event

By Shaw Local News Network
The Scarecrow Festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in downtown Ottawa, featuring scarecrow entries on display. (Shaw Local File Photo)

The Scarecrow Festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in downtown Ottawa, featuring scarecrow entries on display.

Additionally, a chili cook-off is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday at Washington Square. Competing chili will be tasted by a panel of judges, and a winner will be crowned at 2 p.m. After the judging, chili will be available for sale by the cupful, with proceeds to benefit the Community Food Basket of Ottawa. The cost is $10 to compete and $5 to eat. The winning prize is $100.

Register to compete at https://www.infinitypremierinnovations.com/

