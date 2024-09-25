Ice cream shops in Marseilles, Streator, Spring Valley close for the season

Seasonal businesses are closing as cooler temperatures near. Ol’ Hickory Grill and Illini Creamery has closed for the season. The restaurant and ice cream shop closed out its first season at Illini State Park in Marseilles. (Derek Barichello)

Seasonal businesses are closing as cooler temperatures near.

Ol’ Hickory Grill and Illini Creamery has closed for the season. The restaurant and ice cream shop closed out its first season at Illini State Park in Marseilles.

Time-Out Ice Cream in Streator and Spring Valley Tastee Freez have closed for the season. Tone’s Cones and Scoops R Us in Ottawa announced they are in their last days. If planning a visit, check their social media pages to see if they’re open.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.