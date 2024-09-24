Ottawa boys golf earns dominant I-8 three-peat: The Times Monday Roundup

Ottawa’s Bryer Harris tees off on the par three fourth hole Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, during the Interstate 8 boys golf tournament at the Kishwaukee Country Club in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Boys golf

Ottawa wins I-8 title for third straight season: At Kishwaukee Country Club in DeKalb, the Pirates posted a team score of 306 to run away with the Interstate Eight Conference Tournament championship ahead of runner-up Kaneland (332) and third place Morris (341).

Ottawa sophomore Bryer Harris and senior Chandler Creedon each led the field with 3-over 73s with Harris ultimately grabbing medalist honors after a one-hole playoff. Pirates senior Seth Cooper shot a 78 to finish tied for fourth, juniors Jacob Armstrong and Colt Bryson carded 82s to tie for ninrh, and freshman James Threadgill shot an 89 to place 20th.

Ottawa’s Chandler Creedon putts on the third hole Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, during the Interstate 8 boys golf tournament at the Kishwaukee Country Club in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Boys soccer

Sycamore 3, Ottawa 1: At the King Field pitch, the Pirates (9-2, 2-2) dropped the I-8 decision to the Spartans.

Serena 6, DePue 0: At Serena, Damien Gonzalez scored a pair of goals and passed off for three assists to help lead the Huskers to the Little Ten Conference triumph over the Little Giants.

Easton Bucz, Ethan Stark, Payton Twait and Beau Raikes also scored for Serena (4-8-1, 1-3), while Twait, Raikes and Ryne DeBernardi recorded assists.

Somonauk/Leland/Newark 3, Hinckley-Big Rock 2: At Somonauk, the Bobcats improved to 10-3-2 overall and 4-0 in LTC play with the win over the Royals.

Indian Creek 3, Earlville 1: At Waterman, the host Timberwolves score a pair of goals in the second half to take the LTC match.

Easton Fruit scored the lone goal for Earlville (3-5-1, 0-2-1), while Landen Tirevold made five saves in net.

Woodstock North 9, Sandwich 0: At Woodstock, Dillan Gauer made 12 saves and Kayden Page nine stops in the Indians’ Kishwaukee River Conference loss to the Thunder.

Girls volleyball

St. Bede 2, Streator 0: At Peru, The Bulldogs dropped a 25-16, 25-13 decision to the Bruins.

Seneca 2, Reed-Custer 0: At Braidwood, the Fighting Irish rolled to a 25-11, 25-9 win over the Comets.

Audry McNabb paced Seneca with nine kills, while Lainie Olson had 11 assists and Sophia Touvannas four aces.

Putnam County 2, Serena 0: At Serena, the Huskers fell 25-23, 25-22 to the Panthers.

Serena was paced by Jenna Setchell (10 service points, an ace, three blocks), Anna Hjerpe (six digs, four kills, an ace), Aubrey Duffy (six digs, four kills, an ace), Hannah McNelis (16 digs, two assists) and Macy Mahler (12 digs, seven assists).

Sandwich 2, Marengo 0: At Sandwich, the Indians earned a 25-18, 25-18 victory over the Indians in KRC action.

Sandwich (8-9, 4-3) was led by Jessica Ramey (20 assists, 14 service points, three aces), Jordan Bauer (seven kills), Londyn Scott (five kills), Kayden Corneils (four kills), Liza Goodbred (four kills), Alayla Harris (three kills, four blocks) and Brooklyn Marks (14 digs).

Fieldcrest 2, Roanoke-Benson 0: At Minonk, the Knights picked up a 26-24, 25-18 win over the Rockets.