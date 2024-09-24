September 24, 2024
Oglesby man indicted for firing at two men

No injuries reported following Sept. 16 argument

By Tom Collins
La Salle County Courthouse

An Oglesby man faces up to three years in prison for allegedly firing shots at the feet of two men during a Sept. 16 argument. Neither was injured.

Jesus Rosas Nava, 22, was indicted Tuesday on two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years in prison.

According to La Salle County Circuit Court records, Rosas Nava was engaged in an early-morning argument with two men at the intersection of Spring and Walnut streets in Oglesby. According to an Oglesby police report, Rosas Nava then pulled a .9-mm semiautomatic and fired.

There were no injuries and the gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

Rosas Nava, who was granted pre-trial release, will appear for arraignment Friday before Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. He will be represented by the public defender.

