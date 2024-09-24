Oglesby man indicted for firing at two men

An Oglesby man faces up to three years in prison for allegedly firing shots at the feet of two men during a Sept. 16 argument. Neither was injured. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Jesus Rosas Nava, 22, was indicted Tuesday on two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years in prison.

According to La Salle County Circuit Court records, Rosas Nava was engaged in an early-morning argument with two men at the intersection of Spring and Walnut streets in Oglesby. According to an Oglesby police report, Rosas Nava then pulled a .9-mm semiautomatic and fired.

There were no injuries and the gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

Rosas Nava, who was granted pre-trial release, will appear for arraignment Friday before Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. He will be represented by the public defender.