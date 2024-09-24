Illinois Extension Master Gardener, Gay Kyle, receives state award. Bettyann Harris (left), Master Gardener and Master Naturalist program coordinator, and Gay Kyle (right) pose together at the Freedom House garden in Princeton. (Photo provided by Karina Delgado)

It’s often said that dedication blooms where it’s nurtured. This sentiment rings true for Gay Kyle, who has been honored with the State Outstanding Master Gardener Award in 2024 for exceptional service and commitment to the community.

Presented during the State Master Gardener Conference on Sept. 13, at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign, this award recognizes an individual Master Gardener who has demonstrated exemplary leadership, innovative programming and a profound impact on their community.

For 21 years, Kyle has been a Master Gardener, serving Princeton, Henry, Hennepin, and beyond—wherever nature calls for her help. Throughout their tenure, Kyle has made significant contributions to several projects such as Princeton Pollinator Garden and Freedom House’s garden, where she helps plant and maintain spaces. Kyle is a mentor, presenter, 4-H judge, and even a volunteer at the Princeton Library and The Princeton Closet.

“I just like to be involved with others; we learn from each other,” Kyle said. “Their passion for gardening and community education has inspired countless residents to cultivate their own gardens, improve their horticultural skills, and foster a deeper connection with nature.”

Kyle’s efforts have not only enhanced local green spaces but have also empowered community members with knowledge that promotes sustainability and wellness. Their commitment to service exemplifies the spirit of the Master Gardener program.

“University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners continue to surpass expectations, using their skills to teach others the joys and benefits of gardening,” State Master Gardener Specialist Candice Anderson said. “Their efforts not only benefit communities but also create lasting knowledge that empowers individuals to garden for years to come.”

As a part of a larger community of 2,300 Master Gardeners across Illinois, Kyle joins a network of volunteers who collectively contributed 135,203 volunteer hours last year, enriching lives through gardening knowledge and expertise.

For more information on the University of Illinois Extension programs or how to become a Master Gardener, visit: extension.illinois.edu/blmp/master-gardeners.

Gay Kyle received a state award at the Illinois State Master Gardener Conference Sept. 13 in Champaign. (Photo provided by Karina Delgado)