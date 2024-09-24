Former Schwan’s home delivery to shut down

The iconic yellow frozen food delivery truck will no longer be seen in neighborhoods across the country. (Provided)

The iconic yellow frozen food delivery truck will no longer be seen in neighborhoods across the country.

Yelloh, formerly known as Schwan’s Home Delivery, will cease operations in November after 72 years.

The company cited multiple insurmountable business challenges for the decision, including economic and market forces, as well as changing consumer lifestyles.

The last day products may be purchased via Yelloh trucks will be Friday, Nov. 8.

Since its founding in 1952, Yelloh made frozen meats, foods, treats, and ice cream accessible to American homes by delivering products to doorsteps with its fleet of iconic yellow trucks. Founded in Marshall, Minnesota, where it still maintains headquarters, the company grew to a nationwide frozen food delivery leader with the country’s largest fleet of freezer trucks, according to a news release.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.