The 2024 Woodland High School homecoming attendants were announced recently. (Photo provided by Jennifer Starkey)

Woodland High School in rural Streator announced its homecoming attendants for Homecoming Week.

They are freshmen Mason McCoy and Bella Boldt; sophomores Tristen Lucas and Gracie Milligan; juniors Zane Drysdale and Ellie Vickers and seniors Connor Decker, Aydan Radke, Zandar Radke, and Nick PleskoFront row: Addelynnea James, Emma Bush, Ella Derossett and Sadie Darm.

Woodland freshman attendants are Mason McCoy and Bella Boldt. (Photo provided by Jennifer Starkey)

Woodland homecoming attendants are sophomores Tristen Lucas and Gracie Milligan. (Photo provided by Jennifer Starkey)

Woodland homecoming attendants are juniors Zane Drysdale and Ellie Vickers. (Photo provided Jennifer Starkey)