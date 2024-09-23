Wallace students hear about impact Ottawa ag program has in Uganda

Milton Tusingwire and Nathalie Schmidt presented students with many different items from Uganda on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, including mats that children in the country use as beds. (Bill Freskos)

Students at Wallace Grade School in Ottawa received a firsthand look at life in Uganda during a presentation from Nathalie Schmidt and Milton Tusingwire, two nonprofit leaders trying to make a difference in the East African country.

Nathalie and her husband Joe are the founders of Transforming Ugandan Farmers, a nonprofit organization that came about after they were inspired by their experiences in Uganda many years ago, after seeing the poor agriculture situation.

Since its establishment, the organization has focused on sustainable farming techniques and agronomy education. By working closely with local farmers, TUF has introduced improved seeds and agricultural inputs, resulting in significant increases in crop yields – often three to five times better than before.

The family has been involved in the farming program in Uganda since 2020, working closely alongside Tusingwire and an agronomist to help local farmers improve their corn, or “maize,” production.

“We’ve had a long-standing friendship with Milton since 2012, and our farming program started two years ago,” Schmidt said during the presentation. “We’ve visited Uganda multiple times now to work alongside the farmers during the harvest.”

Together, they have directly helped more than 180 farmers and continue to expand their reach as more farmers express interest in joining the initiative.

Superintendent Toby Coates and Principal Melanie Hart took a moment to pose Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, for a photo with Milton Tusingwire following the presentation at Wallace Grade School in Ottawa. (Bill Freskos)

During the presentation, Tusingwire introduced his family, including his four children ranging in age from 3 to 12 years old.

The presentation covered some facets and values of Uganda, from the traditional mats made by Ugandan children to the country’s staple food of “osho,” a porridge made from corn flour.

Tusingwire expressed how shocking it is to witness the resources available at Wallace Grade School, comparing the educational opportunities for students in the U.S. with the significant challenges faced by many in Uganda.

“Schools in Uganda often lack the basics – no water, no food, no books, no pens, no computers, no playgrounds,” Milton said. “I’ve seen children studying under trees, writing in the dirt with their fingers because they have no supplies.”

Milton, executive director/CEO at Innovations for Transformation Initiative, said his job allows him to send his own children to a slightly better school, though it still lacks many amenities taken for granted in the U.S.

During the presentation, Milton talked about the importance of gratitude for the resources available to the American students.

“You live in a very privileged society. You have teachers who care about you and all the resources you need to be successful,” Milton said. “Be good, listen to your teachers, and respect your parents, because what they have given you is sufficient.”

Schmidt finished the presentation with a simple message to Wallace’s students, encouraging them to consider traveling and experiencing other cultures once they become old enough.

“If you ever have the desire to travel to another part of the world, do it and you will not be sorry that you did.”