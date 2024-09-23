Putnam County to feature full slate of activities in October 2024

9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12: Wings and Wetlands: A Guided Bird Hike at the Sue and Wes Dixon Waterfowl Refuge. The hike will start at the boat launch to view migrating waterfowl on Hennepin & Hopper Lakes. Then it will continue along part of the Seep Trail and the Prairie-Wetland Boardwalk to look for eagles, herons and marsh birds. Participants will have the opportunity to view the lakes from the Observation Tower before returning to the boat launch. Participants should bring binoculars or spotting scopes and may bring a sack lunch to enjoy at the site after the conclusion of the hike. This program is free and open to the public. (Shaw File Photo)

The Putnam County Library District will host a number of events in October.

The library will be closed Monday, Oct. 14, in observance of Columbus Day. It will reopen Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Open eBooks is an eBook resource, made possible through First Book that provides access to a rotating catalog of thousands of popular and award-winning children and young adult titles. No library card is needed to access the collection; however, users will need to request a unique code/pin combination from staff. Stop by any of our branches to learn about this service.

Virtual presentations

7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9: ILP: Being Imperfect with Erika Sánchez. Sánchez is the daughter of Mexican immigrants. Her debut poetry collection, Lessons on Expulsion, was a finalist for the PEN America Open Book Award. Her debut young adult novel, “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter,” was a New York Times bestseller. This event will be recorded with permission to post to ILP’s YouTube for a limited time (14 days)

6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15: The History of Willie Nelson. Music historian, Gary Wenstrup, will present, “The History of Willie Nelson,” in honor of Country Music Month. Willie Nelson is the face, heart and soul of country music, and he is still going strong. He released his 74th album in 2023 and turns 91 in 2024. In this presentation, using interview and performance clips, Wenstrup will trace the arc of Willie’s career, from his humble beginnings in small-town Texas to his struggles in Nashville, his shift to Outlaw Country, and his now legendary status. The program is free and open to the public. It will be presented virtually via Zoom. Registration is required.

7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22: ILP: Raise Your Voice with Jason Reynolds. Reynolds, a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author, advocate, mentor and 2020-2022 National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature. This event recording will be limited to registrants. The Vimeo link and password will be emailed to all Zoom registrants.

6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24: Jewel of the Illinois River: Emiquon National Wildlife Refuge. The library will virtually host site educators for a presentation on the history and importance of the site, as well as the flora and fauna found at the Refuge. Emiquon National Wildlife Refuge encompasses 2,631 acres of wetland habitats at the confluence of the Illinois and Spoon Rivers. The area has been designated as a Ramsar Wetland of International Importance and has a rich history of sustaining human cultures for more than 12,000 years.

6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29: the Library will host Katie Kucera, ecologist, and Justin Seibert, site manager, when they present, “Dixon Waterfowl Refuge: A Hidden Natural Treasure.” Owned and managed by The Wetlands Initiative, the Sue and Wes Dixon Waterfowl Refuge is one of the Illinois Valley’s hidden treasures. Located south of Hennepin, in Putnam County, the Refuge was drained and farmed for agriculture for nearly a century. The Wetlands Initiative began restoring the land in 2001 to the diverse backwater lakes and natural wetlands, prairie and savanna habitats that once occupied the land. Today, the Refuge is a designated Wetland of International Importance and attracts thousands of migratory waterfowl in the spring and fall seasons. In this presentation, Kucera and Seibert will share how the Refuge was restored and information on the rich variety of plants, birds and wildlife now found in this local natural area.

Hennepin, 214 N. Fourth St.

Oct. 7-11: Cricut MakerSpace. Learn how to use the Cricut Maker on select Thursdays and Fridays. Crafty adults and teens welcome. All Day event. Call ahead. This month is Faux Pumpkin.

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10: Criminal Genealogist: Gwen Kubberness. Criminal Genealogist that has been doing research and genealogy for more than 30 years to speak, armed with a criminal justice degree.

4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17: Book Page Pumpkin Workshop, teens/adults.

5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18: Teen After Hours Gaming. The library hasthe Nintendo Switch on the big screen, with games and food.

4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24: Halloween Luminaries, for children.

5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25: October Mini-golf. The library will open after hours for more spooky fun playing mini-golf. Wear your costumes. All Ages.

Thursday, Oct. 31: Halloween Night. Stop in and show off your costumes for treats.

6:30 p.m. Third Wednesday: Putnam County Book Club. Share ideas. The group chooses books together and looks forward to completing the list for the next year. Follow the group on Facebook.

Granville, 214 S. McCoy St.

6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3: Special screening of the PBS Nature documentary “Flyways.” Learn about the incredible journey of shorebirds as they travel thousands of miles along migratory routes from the southern hemisphere to the Arctic and back. Witness their remarkable feats and discover the challenges they face because of climate change and urban development. This important program is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be provided

4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8: Abstract Paper Sculptures, all ages. Paper, with its versatile nature, offers a wide range of design possibilities. From simple geometric shapes to intricate designs, paper can be folded, cut, rolled and shaped in countless ways. Stop by the Granville branch to unleash your creativity..

9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12: Wings and Wetlands: A Guided Bird Hike at the Sue and Wes Dixon Waterfowl Refuge. The hike will start at the boat launch to view migrating waterfowl on Hennepin & Hopper Lakes. Then it will continue along part of the Seep Trail and the Prairie-Wetland Boardwalk to look for eagles, herons and marsh birds. Participants will have the opportunity to view the lakes from the Observation Tower before returning to the boat launch. Participants should bring binoculars or spotting scopes and may bring a sack lunch to enjoy at the site after the conclusion of the hike. This program is free and open to the public.

10 to 11 a.m. every Saturday: Rubik’s Cube Challenge. The library will supply the cube and tips to solve the puzzle.

4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22: Scrape Painting Pet Portrait Workshop, teens/adults. Stop by for a fun and relaxing afternoon of scrape painting and pet love in this workshop that is especially for teens and adults. The workshop includes all materials, all you need to bring is your creativity and a photo (mirrored) of your furry friend. Register in advance. Limited to 15 participants.

1 p.m. second, fourth Monday of each month: Book Discussion Group. No assigned book to read. Group directed. Instead, share your insights, opinions and views.

1 p.m. every Tuesday: Library of Things

Guess how many are in the jar and win Halloween candy.

Community reads: Share your favorites. Discovered a good book that you would like to recommend? Stop by Granville branch to fill out one of the slips on the bulletin board. Staff will display it next to an image of the recommended title in the entryway.

Design a bookmark at the library: Stop by during open hours to pick up a “Design a Bookmark” form. After you complete your design, drop the form back off at the library and staff will scan it and print your designed bookmarks for library visitors.

Colorful Greetings: Turn your Art into Notecards. Create one of a kind art. Assorted coloring pages will be available as well as colored pencils. If you would like your art turned into a set of notecards, leave it, along with your name and phone number, with a staff member. You will be notified when your cards are ready for pickup.

11 a.m. Wednsdayss: Story time. The library will share a story, enjoy a snack and offer related art activities.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays: After School Art Explorers. Art materials available after school

Putnam, 105 N. Center St.

9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5: Books and Brunch. Food, Books, and Friends

Magnolia, 112 N. Chicago St.

Saturday, Oct. 12: Paint a Pumpkin, for children during library hours.

Thursday, Oct 24: Decorate a Ghost, for children during library hours.

Thursday, Oct. 31: Stop in to show off your costume.

McNabb, 322 W. Main St.

4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9: Leaf Collage Craft, all ages. Autumn is a magical time of year when nature puts on a show of colors to create your own collage of autumn leaves to celebrate the season.

4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23: Craft Stick Spiderwebs, all ages. Get into the spooky season by making craft stick spider web decorations.

Design a bookmark at the library. Stop by during open hours to pick up a “Design a Bookmark” form. After you complete your design, drop the form back off at the library and staff will scan it and print your designed bookmarks for library visitors.

Turn your Art into Notecards. Create one of a kind art. Assorted coloring pages will be available as well as colored pencils. If you would like your art turned into a set of notecards, leave it, along with your name and phone number with a staff member. You will be notified when your cards are ready for pickup.

Standard, 128 First St.

12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17: Dining with Darkness: Serial Killers’ Last Suppers Exploring the culinary choices and last meals of notorious serial killers. Imagine for a moment that you are an inmate on death row and on your final days on this Earth, you were given one final meal. What would you choose? Would you want a steak and lobster, or would you go for a cheesy slice of pizza or an epic burger? Or would you go for your favorite homestyle meal from your childhood? Historical Presenter, Michelle Gibbons, will discuss the last meals of some of the most infamous serial killers and the deeper meaning behind their choices. She will discuss the final meals and crimes of H.H. Holmes, John Wayne Gacy, Ted Bundy, Aileen Wuornos and more. Gibbons will discuss the crimes of serial killers and their final meal of choice. She will also explain their possible thought process as well as their psychological state when choosing their final meal, and contemplate if they had any remorse for their actions. Exploring the culinary choices and last meals of notorious serial killers.