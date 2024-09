La Salle residents may notice low water pressure and/or rusty water beginning Monday, Sept. 23, as the city begins its hydrant flushing. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

La Salle residents may notice low water pressure and/or rusty water beginning Monday, Sept. 23, as the city begins its hydrant flushing.

Residents are urged to let their water run until it is clear.

The schedule is for flushing east of Interstate 39 on Monday, Canal Stree to Ninth Street on Tuesday, Ninth Street to Oconor Avenue on Wednesday and Oconor Avenue to north of Oconer Avenue on Thursday.