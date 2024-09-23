September 23, 2024
Bureau County Marriages: Aug. 10-Sept. 9, 2024

By Rita Roberts
The following marriage licenses were recorded from Aug. 10 through Sept. 9, 2024, at the Bureau County Courthouse:

  • Tori Leigh Clark of Princeton and Tucker Joseph Schoff of Princeton.
  • Jabin Anthony Ritchie of Moline and Alexandria Elizabeth Hillmann of Geneseo.
  • Joanna Kay Klein of Princeton and Thomas Albert Orozco of Princeton.
  • Nathaniel Ryan Robinson of Germantown Hills and Ashlyn Jean Nelson of Germantown Hills.
  • Brittney Nichole Erwin of Princeton and Derec Cole Roberson of Princeton.
  • Jenah Alyse Jermenc of La Salle and Richard Haralle Lewis of West Brooklyn.
  • Heather Renae Heuermann of Toulon and Dalton Allen Brewster of Toulon.
