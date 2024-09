The Nativity of Our Lord in Spring Valley will host a luncheon buffet featuring its ravioli from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the church hall, 510 Richard A. Mautino Drive. (Shaw File Photo)

Cost is $10 per person. There will be a salad bar and carryouts will be available. Chance tickets also will be available.