The Illinois Valley Democrats are scheduled to meet 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the La Salle VFW, 2325 Donahue St.

The meeting will focus on the upcoming election, getting party voters to the polls and to help all Democratic candidates in their campaigns. All Democrats in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties are invited and encouraged to attend. Food can be purchased through the La Salle VFW.