Freshly-baked cinnamon rolls to be featured in Granville UCC garage, bake sale

The Granville United Church of Christ will host its garage and bake sale 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28, at 103 N. Church St. by the park.

The church will have freshly-baked cinnamon rolls, while they last. Preorders are available by calling or texting Ginny at 815-228-2732.

The sale will be in conjunction with Granville’s town-wide sales. Items for sale include tables and chairs, dressers, miscellaneous furniture, exercise bikes, books including collectible cookbooks, CDs, tapes, PackNPlay, clothing, scrub uniforms, toys, household items, quilters table with fat quarters, a table saw and costume items. There will be a Christmas in September Room with collectible Santas and trees, among other items.