Sunny Weber, Sandwich win BV’s Dale Donner Invite: The Times Saturday Roundup

Sandwich junior Sunny Weber won the Dale Donner Invite hosted by Bureau Valley on Saturday in Manlius. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Girls cross country

Sunny Weber, Sandwich win Dale Donner Invite: At Manlius, Indians junior Sunny Weber captured her third straight title at the 20-team, 183-participant Dale Donner Invite hosted by Bureau Valley, finishing the course in a time of 18:03.6 to help her squad win the team title.

Sandwich also received solid finishes from Joanna Rivera (14th place, 20:41), Erin Lissman (21st, 21:12.6), Karlee Henkins (33rd, 22:30.7), Kayla Kressin (37th, 22:51.4) and Norah Vick (41st, 23:10.4).

Seneca placed seventh as a team, led by Natalie Misener’s seventh-place finish in 20:02.6, followed Lily Mueller (32nd, 22:24.1), Lila Coleman (36th, 22:45), Julie Mueller (72nd, 24:50.1) and Ruthie Steffes (75th, 24:59.7).

Marquette’s Maggie Jewett finished 28th in 21:56. Hannah Schumacher (70th, 24:47.5) and TeriLynn Timmerman (80th, 25:25.6) competed for Fieldcrest.

Girls volleyball

Newark competes in tournament at Mt. Pulaski: The Norsemen defeated Mt. Pulaski (21-25, 25-17, 15-8), but fell to Unity Christian (25-23, 21-25, 15-11), Hartsburg-Emden (25-16, 25-15) and Maroa-Forsyth (25-21, 28-26) at the Mt. Pulaski Fall Festival Tournament.

Newark (10-6) was led in the tournament by Taylor Jeffers (66 assists, 24 digs), Adrianna Larsen (24 kills, 36 digs), Elle Norquist (60 digs, four aces) and Addison Ness (20 kills, 23 digs, five aces).

Boys soccer

Earlville 3, Yorkville Christian 1: At Earlville, Easton Fruit scored a pair of goals and also recorded an assist to help the Red Raiders (3-6-1) to the victory over the Mustangs.

Alvin Hernandez also scored a goal for Earlville, with Landen Tirevold making 10 saves in net.

Mendota 8, Somonauk/Leland/Newark 1: At Somonauk, the Bobcats (9-3-2) had their five-match winning streak snapped in the loss to the Trojans (11-1-1).

Oregon 9, Sandwich 2: At Oregon, Kayden Page scored both Indians’ goals, and keeper Dillan Gauer made seven saves in the loss to the Hawks.

Girls tennis

Streator places 2nd in unofficial ICE Tournament: Streator finished second at the unofficial Illinois Central Eight Conference Tournament involving host and champion Coal City, third-place Morris and Lisle.

“In our conference, only Lisle and Coal City also have girls tennis,” Streator coach Kaye Tallier said. “We always invite Morris to join us, and we use this tournament as our conference tournament – using head-to-head results. It’s an all-doubles tournament with six teams from each school.”

The Bulldogs’ teams of No. 1 Madelyn Wahl/Joyce Walkling and No. 3 Julie Chaudahri/Garvi Patel finished in first place going undefeated, while the No. 4 duo of Indyana Hernandez/Joey Arkels placed second. Earning third-place marks were No. 2 Annie Michlik/Aubrey DeMoss, No. 5 Violet Hernandez/Addalyn Harding and No. 6 Remy Coley/Penelope Heilman.

Boys golf

Sandwich 8th at Fran Noyes Invite: At Swan Hills Golf Course in Belvidere, the Indians scored 93 points to finish eighth at the Fran Noyes Invite hosted by Genoa-Kingston. This event uses the Stableford Scoring System, which gives golfers points based on how they finish on each hole.

Senior Colten Oakes led Sandwich with 25 points to finish 19th. Nolan Oros (23 points), Noah Campbell (22), Kyle Michels (15) and Nolan Ketchum (12) also added to the team’s score.