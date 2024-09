(From left) Utica Police's Jason Quinn; Jamie Turczyn, village of Utica; Debra Krizel, village trustee; Jamie Wallace, Christy Donahue and Village President David Stewart show off the new truck at the Rock and Soul in Utica. (Derek Barichello)

Utica has a new attraction.

Visitors can sign their name in chalk on the classic black pickup truck in front of Rock and Soul. The pickup truck was placed in front of the business at 229 S. Clark St. about a month ago. Christy Donahue said the truck has become popular with visitors stopping on Route 178 to sign their name and pose for a photo op.