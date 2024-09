The Princeton High School Class of 1956 held its 68th class reunion Sept. 7, 2024, at the AmericInn. They are (front, from left) Judy (Brown) Nordstrom, Ruth (Bell) Hanna, Sandy (Johnson) Vickrey, John Springer and Bob Carlson (middle, from left) Curt Hulteen, Mary Lynn (Stamm) Kelly, Nancy (Sutcliffe) Wolter, Cheryl (Ellberg) Freeburg, Jim Wright, Nancy (Hodkins) Bloomstrand, Phyllis (Bird) Nordstrom, Carolyn (Fiste) Barkley, Donna (Doll) Rott, Mary (Helper) Carloye, Dixie (Pomeroy) Utter, Dan McDonald, (back, from left) Charles (Buzzy) Kuehl, Bradley Pihl, Richard (Hotdog) Brown, Dennis Keheler. (Photo provided by Sandee Halberg)

The Princeton High School Class of 1956 held Sept. 7 its 68th class reunion at the AmericInn. There are 21 members that attended during the weekend of the annual Homestead Festival.

The attendees also had a stag dinner at the Tony’s Butt Shack on Thursday, played some golf Friday in Mendota, shared a luncheon at Underground and many had a pork chop Saturday up on Courthouse Square.

They also had a catered dinner at the AmericInn Hospitality Room, which attendees have done for several years.