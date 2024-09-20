Irish pub in Ottawa to open Sept. 23

An Irish pub is set to open Monday, Sept. 23, in downtown Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)

Keagan’s Irish Pub on Main, 218-220 W. Main St., announced on its Facebook page the finishing touches are being put on the new neighborhood pub.

The post also mentions the pub is under new ownership.

