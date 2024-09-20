Hall High School names 2024 homecoming court

The 2024 Hall High School homecoming king and queen candidates are (back from left) Kaylee Lauck, Jacob Diaz, Chloe Hicks, Izzaq Zrust, Anthony Reeser, Ashland Hansen, Jack Jablonski, Kendell Gerbitz, Wyatt West and Haley Campbell (front, from left) Morgan Hoscheid, Mark Cissell, Emily Rodriguez, Ryan Bosi, Aviana Konczak, Ilan Bardot, Ellie Brooks, Revin Essl, Jayde Lewis, Kennedy Wozniak, Ben Heerdt (Not Pictured) (Photo provided by Kelli Curran)

The 2024 Spring Valley Hall High School class attendants and king/queen candidates have been announced.

Freshmen attendants are Joey Dergance, Sophie Simpson and Cam Pellegrini; sophomore attendants are Bobby Rios and Kassy Lopez; junior attendants are Natalia Zamora and Jacob Mongan; and senior attendants are Riley Nelson, Bella Templeton and Javi Serrano.

Homecoming king and queen candidates are Kaylee Lauck, Jacob Diaz, Chloe Hicks, Izzaq Zrust, Anthony Reeser, Ashland Hansen, Jack Jablonski, Kendell Gerbitz, Wyatt West and Haley Campbell, Morgan Hoscheid, Mark Cissell, Emily Rodriguez, Ryan Bosi, Aviana Konczak, Ilan Bardot, Ellie Brooks, Revin Essl, Jayde Lewis, Kennedy Wozniak and Ben Heerdt.