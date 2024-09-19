Tangled Roots new location in South Barrington to open soon

Tangled Roots Brewing Company of Ottawa will soon open a new location in South Barrington. (Shaw Local News Network)

Demolition is complete and construction of the $1.55 million project is in progress.

“Expect delicious craft beer and gourmet dishes at The Arboretum in only a few months,” read a Facebook post on CL Real Estate Development’s Facebook page.

The Arboretum is an open air shopping center.

