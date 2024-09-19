Rural Princeton house uninhabitable after Tuesday fire

Smoke billows from a home in the 1300 block of 2500 East Street on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in rural Princeton. Several regional fire departments responded to the fire. (Scott Anderson)

A rural Princeton house fire Tuesday morning is believed to be accidental in nature.

The homeowners were on vacation at the time of the fire, Princeton Fire Chief Scott Etheridge said. There were no injuries, however, the homeowners lost three pet cats in the fire.

The fire in the 1300 block of 2500 East Street was fully involved with smoke coming from the front and the back at the firefighters’ arrival, Etheridge said. The home is uninhabitable from the damage caused by the fire. An official cause has not been determined as the Illinois State Fire Marshal is continuing their investigation, but it is believed to be accidental, originating from a bedroom, Etheridge said.

Nine different fire departments responded to the scene, including Bureau, Wyanet, DePue, Ladd, Malden, Manlius, Sheffield, Spring Valley and Walnut. Peru EMS also responded and the Dixon and Mendota fire departments help cover the Princeton fire station during the response.