Resident-only parking across from Streator High School to be voted on in October

The Streator City Council will vote in October 2024 on an ordinance to regulate nonresident parking on Morrell Street, directly across from Streator High School, following discussions and community input. (Tom Sistak)

The Streator City Council is moving forward with discussions and is set to vote next month on an ordinance addressing street parking by nonresidents in the 100 to 200 block of Morrell Street, directly across from Streator High School.

This topic was initiated by Council Member David Connor, who placed it as a discussion item on the agenda for a meeting in July.

During Wednesday’s council meeting, staff members from Streator High School shared their perspectives on the issue.

Kelly Peacher, a paraprofessional at the school, said implementing a resident-only parking restriction could worsen traffic congestion.

“I think imposing a resident only parking restriction could unintentionally cause more traffic and parking congestion by diverting vehicles to other nearby streets, which are already under pressure,” Peacher said. “This move might not only disrupt our school operations but it could also create a broader traffic challenge throughout the community.”

Peacher and other school staff emphasized the need for a collaborative approach to address parking concerns, advocating for improved communication with residents.

“We respectfully urge the council to reconsider this proposal, taking into account the potential ripple effects it may have on our school and the surrounding neighborhoods,” Peacher said. “A more collaborative approach to addressing these concerns is through improved communication with nearby residents and SHS staff.”

However, Connor believes an ordinance is necessary to help residents on Morrell Street, who face inconvenience because of the amount of parked vehicles during the school day and football games.

“I agree with the homeowners there, they need some kind of help,” Conner said. “There’s plenty of spots for staff to park in if they’re willing to walk farther.”

The item was still only up for discussion and public comment on Wednesday night, with no official action necessary.

The ordinance will officially be voted on by council during their next meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at City Hall, 204 S Bloomington Street.