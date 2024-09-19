Outdoor fitness court at Rotary Park in La Salle to expand exercise opportunities

La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove (third from right) cuts a ribbon during a grand opening of a new outdoor fitness court Wednesday, Sept, 18, 2024, at Rotary Park in La Salle. This Fitness Court was developed by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, City of La Salle and National Fitness Campaign to expand free access to workouts and create equitable access to exercise for communities around the state. (Scott Anderson)

A full-body workout now is possible at Rotary Park in La Salle.

The city celebrated the grand opening Wednesday of the outdoor fitness court at Rotary Park, which was made possible through a $50,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

About 15 people were in attendance, including community leaders, public officials and the Illinois Valley Community College soccer team.

The event began with Economic Development Director Curt Bedei welcoming everyone to the fitness court and thanking Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois for its support in bringing the program to the community and recognizing the need to support healthy lifestyles for all Illinoisans.

“We are proud to be one of the leaders in the growing network of healthy communities in Illinois, selected by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and the national fitness campaign to join this important initiative,” Bedei said.

The outdoor fitness court is similar to the one installed at Kiwanis Park in Ottawa.

The court is designed on a 38-foot-by-38-foot pad with seven stations designed to maximize a full-body workout in seven minutes: core, squat, push, lunge, pull, agility and bend, according to the NFC website. Each station is equipped with a QR code that can provide the user with a personal trainer on the free NFC app, which explains how to complete or adapt each exercise.

Bedei said the court is an example of partnership across the public and private sectors to help break down barriers to accessible community programming, living a healthy lifestyle and taking preventive measures that can help reduce the risk of chronic yet preventable diseases.

The fitness court was developed by BCBSIL, the city of La Salle and National Fitness Campaign to expand free access to high-quality workouts and create equitable access to exercise for communities around the state, according to a joint news release.

“Created with people aged 14 and over and with all abilities in mind, the workouts are adaptable for all fitness levels, allowing participants to move at their own pace,” according to the release.

Katie Cangemi, a senior program officer of community investment at BCBSIL, said in a news release that regular exercise is essential to maintaining personal health and reducing health care costs.

“Blue Cross is committed to promoting better health in our communities,” she said. “And this fitness court makes it easy for anyone at any fitness level to get a good outdoor workout, connect with neighbors and stay healthy.”

La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove said the fitness center is a wonderful addition to the park, as it is one more attraction to bring people out.

“This is another step in the process of growing Rotary Park,” he said. “We are excited. We will have six pickleball courts, hopefully, next spring.”

The event ended with the IVCC soccer players demonstrating how to use the equipment.