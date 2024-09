(Front, from left) Lori Hopwood, David Hewitt, Ronda Hewitt, Joanne Nelson, Nancy Hewitt, Jan Doty, Linda Halberg, Gayle Von de Oster, Nina Durkin, Alex Durkin, Lesley Gonigam and Sharon Bittner; (back, from left) Diane Hewitt, Rex Piper, Mike Nelson, Rodney Hewitt, Richard Doty, Max Halberg, Rob Hewitt, JT Durkin, Tom Durkik, Emma Bence held by Suzanne Bence and Craig Gonigam pose for a photo July 28, 2024, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Manlius during the 103rd Hewitt-Plumley Reunion. (Photo provided by Robert Bittner)

The 103rd Hewitt-Plumley Reunion was held on July 28 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Manlius.

There were 29 attendees. A potluck meal was served followed by a business meeting, the sharing of family history by David Hewitt and Sharon Bittner and a dedication ceremony for a bench placed in Mullin Park memorializing the 100th reunion. Traveling the farthest was Nancy Hewitt of Arroyo Grande, California.