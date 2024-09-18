Streator volleyball slips past Manteno, golf wins ICE title: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Streator 2, Manteno 1: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the Bulldogs improved to 8-4-2 overall and 4-1 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play with a 27-25, 21-25, 25-23 victory over the Panthers.

Streator was led by Aubrey Jacobs (12 kills, eight assists, six digs), Sonia Proksa (11 kills, seven aces), Emma Rambo (six kills, 13 assists), Shaelyn Groesbeck (four kills, two aces, a block), Mya Zavada (three kills, two blocks), Maiya Lansford (10 digs) and Sophie Broedlow (five digs).

Newark 2, Serena 0: At Serena, the Norsemen earned a 25-15, 25-18 win over the Huskers in Little Ten Conference play.

Newark (8-3, 3-0) was paced by Addison Ness (seven kills), Adrianna Larsen (eight kills, seven digs), Heather Buhle (five kills), Elle Norquist (15 digs) and Taylor Jeffers (25 assists, eight digs).

Serena was led by Jenna Setchell (seven kills), Lucy Kelley (two kills), Anna Hjerpe (two kills), Aubrey Duffy (two kills) Rebekah Shugrue (five assists) and Macy Mahler (four assists).

Earlville 2, Indian Creek 1: At Earlville, the Red Raiders earned a 25-23, 14-25, 25-15 triumph over the Timberwolves.

Earlville received solid performances from Jacey Helgesen (nine service points), Bailey Miller (nine kills, a block), Jessie Miller (five kills, two blocks), Liz Vazquez (16 digs) and Payton Actis (eight assists).

Somonauk 2, Leland 0: At Somonauk, the Bobcats moved to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in Little Ten Conference action with a 25-10, 25-8 win over the Panthers.

Somonauk was paced by Emma Hohmann (five kills), Abby Hohmann (four kills, three blocks), Brooke Bahrey (12 service points, six aces, nine assists) and Calli Snider (10 digs).

Boys soccer

Streator 1, Monmouth-Roseville 1: At the James Street Athletic Complex, the Bulldogs played to the tie against the Titans.

Garritt Benstine scored on a header, while Andrew Vogel made nine saves in net for Streator.

Boys golf

Ottawa 146, Rochelle 164: At Fairways Golf Course in Rochelle, the Pirates — behind a 1-under 35 and medalist honors by Bryer Harris — scored an I-8 win over the Hubs.

Jacob Armstrong (36), Chandler Creedon (37) and Colt Bryson (38) added to Ottawa’s score.

Marengo 175, Sandwich 179: At Marengo Golf Club, Sandwich, despite a 39 by Nolan Oros, fell on the road in the Kishwaukee River Conference dual.

Noah Campbell added a 44 for Sandwich, while Colten Oakes and Kyle Michels carded 48s.

Streator 148, Reed-Custer 210: At the Eastwood, the host Bulldogs wrapped up the Illinois Central Eight Conference regular-season championship. Kolden Neumann’s 35 earned medalist honors, with Streator’s other scores including Jack Studnicki’s 37 and 38s courtesy of Brennen Stillwell and Brody Elias.

Girls golf

Seneca 200, Dwight 203, Watseka 227, Iroquois West 240: At Dwight Country Club, the Fighting Irish earn the quadrangular victory to give coach Bryan Erickson his 100th career win.

Piper Stenzel led Seneca (13-1) with a 45, followed by counting scores from Shelby Welsh (48), Cam Stecken (52) and Brooklyn Szafranski (55).

Boys cross country

Ottawa 2nd, Somonauk 4th, Streator 6th at Baker Lake: At La Salle, the Pirates scored 70 points to finish runner-up behind the host Cavaliers, in front of Somonauk (96) and Streator (127).

The Bobcats’ Landin Stillwell won the race in 16 minutes, 36 seconds, with Gunnar Swenson (13th, 19:16) and Wyatt Hannibal (23rd, 21:05) placing in the top 25.

Lucas Farabaugh (7th, 18:08) paced the Pirates, followed by Atlas Brown (8th, 18:18), Grant Smithmeyer (17th, 20:14), Aries Brown (19th, 20:42), Andrew Wilson (24th, 21:10) and Daniel Fisher (25th, 21:11).

Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel placed 12th in 10:04, and Streator’s Chase Lane 20th in 20:48.

Girls cross country

Kirkpatrick, Ottawa win 4-team meet: At Baker Lake, the Pirates’ Georgia Kirkpatrick placed second in 21:46 to lead the Pirates to 28 points and the win over Princeton, L-P and Streator.

Ottawa also had top-20 finishes from Shaylen Quinn (4th, 22:57), Addyson Miller (5th, 23:08), Ailey Harstad (8th, 23:42), Makenzie Blazys (10th, 23:53), Sam Ruiz (11th, 24:00), Hailey Larsen (12th, 24:03), Sophia Hart (13th, 24:08) and Haley Solan (19th, 25:05).

Streator’s Luca Trammel (23:34) placed 7th, Somonauk’s Emma Rominski (23:53) 9th and Fieldcrest’s Hannah Schumacher (24:58) 18th.