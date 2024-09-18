Spring Valley to host blood drive in September

The American Red Cross stresses this September the continuing critical need for blood products to ensure patient care. (Sandy Bressner)

Donors of all blood types are asked to give now to keep blood supply levels rising after a summer shortage, the American Red Cross said in a news release. Type O blood donors and those giving platelets are needed especially.

There is a blood drive in Bureau County set 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Hall High School, 800 W. Erie St., Spring Valley.

A steady increase in lifesaving blood products is vital to ensuring hospitals stay ready for any situation this fall, the American Red Cross said in a news release. As National Preparedness Month continues, the Red Cross highlights the importance of having a strong supply of blood products already on hand for disasters and emergencies of all kinds and to meet the needs of patients every day.

Now is the time to book an appointment and help patients counting on lifesaving transfusions. To schedule a time to give blood or platelets, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App. Those who donate through Sept. 15 will receive an exclusive Red Cross raglan T-shirt, while supplies last.

All who come to give Sept. 16-30 will get a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Fall.