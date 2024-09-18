Design for Spring Valley Mini-Park building gets OK

The floor plan for the new concession stand/restrooms building at the Spring Valley Mini-Park. (Photo )

The Spring Valley City Council recently reviewed and unanimously approved the design of a concession stand and public restroom building for the downtown Mini-Park.

The estimated cost of the building will be determined once a decision is made on the materials, whether it will be a stick built or concrete block construction, Mayor Melanie Malooley-Thompson said.

In either case, to help pay for that and others in a series of improvements for the Mini-Park, the city also has applied to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for a Downtown Revitalization Grant that, if approved as applied, would provide $927,000.

“We’re working on a full improvement plan for the Mini-Park, and this is one of the phases,” the Spring Valley mayor said. “We’ve also included the expansion of the stage there, among other things, in the grant we’ve applied for. It will be a nice improvement to the city.”

The floor plan, created by Chamlin and Associates of Peru, shows a structure that measures 25 feet by 32 feet, with the height being 18 feet at the peak of the roof.

There will be two 8-foot by 4-foot concession windows, one on the west side facing the heart of the Mini-Park and the other on the south facing St. Paul Street. Each window will have an extended roof above it.

On the north side, there will be two restroom entrances and a utility/mechanical access door between them. There is a concession access door on the west side.

Also approved was the advertising for bids for the construction, which could start as early as this fall.

The improvement plan for the Mini-Park includes not only the expansion of the bandstand but also streetscape improvements and construction of a parking lot at Power Street.