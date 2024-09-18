September 18, 2024
Captain’s Cove in rural Ottawa announces closing date

Waterfront restaurant thanks customers for their support

By Stephanie Jaquins, Shaw Local News Network correspondent
An aerial view Captain's Cove restaurant on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024 in Ottawa. The restaurant went on the market on Aug. 2, 2024. is for sale is for sale in Ottawa. The prices is listed at $565,000.

Captain’s Cove’s final day of business will be Friday, Nov. 15. (Scott Anderson)

The closure of the waterfront restaurant at Starved Rock Marina in rural Ottawa was announced last month.

“I want to thank all the customers for their support, all the employees for all their hard work and dedication. Most have became friends and even family. I will miss seeing you all,” read an Aug. 18 post on the business’ page.

The restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on its last day.

