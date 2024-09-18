Captain’s Cove in rural Ottawa announces closing date

Captain’s Cove’s final day of business will be Friday, Nov. 15.

The closure of the waterfront restaurant at Starved Rock Marina in rural Ottawa was announced last month.

“I want to thank all the customers for their support, all the employees for all their hard work and dedication. Most have became friends and even family. I will miss seeing you all,” read an Aug. 18 post on the business’ page.

The restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on its last day.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.