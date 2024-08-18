Ottawa waterfront restaurant to close

An aerial view of Captain's Cove restaurant on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in rural Ottawa. The restaurant is available for lease. (Scott Anderson)

Captain’s Cove Bar and Grill in rural Ottawa is set to close. An official closing date soon will be announced for the waterfront restaurant at Starved Rock Marina.

“I want to thank all the customers for their support, all the employees for all their hard work and dedication. Most have became friends and even family. I will miss seeing you all! We are still here and open, so stop out and see us before it’s too late,” read a post on the business’ Facebook page Sunday.

The restaurant at 1130 N. 27th Road, Ottawa, is for lease. It is 4,800 square feet with a large commercial kitchen, multiple bars, indoor/outdoor dining and a private banquet area.

