Program to offer facade grants of up to $7,000 for historic Mendota buildings

A program designed to support the preservation of buildings within the Mendota Historic Preservation District by providing grants for facade improvements was revived Monday by Mendota City Council.

The City Council revived its Historic Preservation Tax Increment Financing Grant Program, following the conclusion of the previous TIF district and the establishment of a new one during Monday’s council meeting.

Building owners within the district now can apply for grants of up to $7,000. The grant operates on a 50/50 matching basis, meaning the city will provide matching funds for the amount invested by the property owner.

In addition to applying for the grant, property owners must secure a Certificate of Appropriateness from the Historic Preservation and Restoration Commission. This certificate makes sure that any planned renovations are consistent with the district’s preservation standards.

The application for the grant and the Certificate of Appropriateness are submitted together, simplifying the process for applicants.

The Historic Preservation and Restoration Commission will review all plans to ensure they meet the district’s guidelines before any work begins.

Property owners interested in applying for the grant or seeking more information can visit City Hall in person, 800 Washington St.

For additional details on the grant application process or the Historic Preservation TIF district, visit the City of Mendota’s official website or contact the city clerk’s office at 815-539-7459.