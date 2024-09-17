Neighbors alert firefighters of Streator house fire

Two neighbors smelled smoke in the area of Painter and Bronson streets Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Streator and summoned firefighters to a single-story house fire with heavy smoke coming from the roof. (Derek Barichello)

Two neighbors smelled smoke in the area of Painter and Bronson streets Monday night in Streator and summoned firefighters to a single-story house fire with heavy smoke coming from the roof.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The fire that had been burning for hours at 1103 Painter St. possibly without notice was controlled in less than 5 minutes of firefighters arrival at about 11 p.m. and extinguished, the Streator Fire Departments said in a Tuesday news release.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is undetermined and the house had severe fire damage in the room of origin and smoke damage throughout. Firefighters were on scene for just more than 1 hour, 30 minutes. In total, 10 firefighters responded, including off-duty personnel.

The Streator Fire Department was assisted by Vermilion Valley Dispatch, the Streator Police Department and Illinois American Water.