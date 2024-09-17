Illinois Valley Local Artists Festival to feature arts, music, political candidates in Utica

The two-day Illinois Valley Local Artists Festival featuring art, music and community is planned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 22, at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 S. Clark St., Utica. (Stephanie Jaquins for Shaw Media)

The two-day Illinois Valley Local Artists Festival featuring art, music and community is planned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 22, at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 S. Clark St., Utica.

This event, sponsored by YANA! (you are not alone), S.O.A.R. (Save Our American Republic) and Gadgetland Music Factory, will showcase some local artists, offering a range of arts and crafts in multiple mediums to ensure there is something for everyone. From paintings and sculptures to handmade jewelry and crafts, the festival will provide an experience for art lovers of all kinds.

In addition to visual arts, the festival will feature an open mic for musicians, poets, comedians and anyone eager to showcase their talents. Beyond the arts, the Illinois Valley Local Artists Festival will provide a platform to meet and engage with local candidates running for office.

For more information or to register for a vendor booth, find “Illinois Valley Local Artists” on Facebook or contact IVLA via email at IVLAorganization@gmail.com.