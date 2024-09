The winner of the Dwarf Planet Cash Drawing during Saturday’s Pluto Festival in Streator was Madison Vickers. The winner of the wine raffle winner was Theresa Lynch. (Derek Barichello)

The Hardscrabble Lions thanked all its sponsors, city workers, the Laborers local and volunteers and fellow Lions members for their help.