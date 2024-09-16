Streator library to host superhero scavenger hunt

The Streator Public Library will host a superhero scavenger hunt the week of Sept. 16. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Public Library will host a superhero scavenger hunt the week of Sept. 16.

Search the library at 130 S. Park St. and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly. Call 815-672-2729 for more information about library events.

Here is a schedule for the remainder of the week at the library:

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16: Creative Hour, adults. Do you have a hobby? Need some time to get creative? Socialize at our creative hour as we all work on our crafts. (Knitting, crocheting, drawing, miniatures, ect.) Bring your materials and current projects.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16: Arts & Crafts with Maddy, 0 to 5-plus, children. Create cute and fun projects to take home.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17: Little’s Art Time, 0 to 5-plus, children. Get creative with friends in the library. Resident artist Nate will inspire imagination.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17: Superhero Storytime, 0 to 5-plus, children. Reading gives you superpowers! Join us for stories, songs and activities!

10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18: Brown Bag Luncheon, open to public. Learn about our programs while enjoying a light snack provided by the cooking club.

1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18: Cozy Mystery Book Club, teens/adults. “Steeped to Death,” Gretchen Rue. Lets Talk: True Crime. Are you intrigued by true crimes? Love the thrill of solving the case? Then you’ll love this club! Join me at the library to chat about some of the craziest true crimes to ever happen!

10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19: Playful Pages, 0 to 4, children. A toddler playdate hosted in the library.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19: Game Time, 10 through teens. Video games, board games, puzzles and more.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20: Gemology, teens/adults. Gem 101. Learn about different gems and their meanings.

1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21: DND: Return from wyvern Tor, teens/adults. The campaign continues from where it left off. Level up and push forward!