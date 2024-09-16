Learn more about La Salle County Medical Reserve Corps for Emergency Preparedness Month

Christine Pozzi, public health administrator for the La Salle County Health Department, addresses the media at the Grove Center regarding the Carus Chemical fire on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in La Salle. The LaSalle County Health Department is recruiting volunteers for the county's Medical Reserve Corps. (Scott Anderson)

In note of September being Emergency Preparedness Month, community members can learn more about the La Salle County Medical Reserve Corps.

MRC programs are community-based units that enhance local emergency response, reduce public health risks and strengthen community preparedness and resilience, according to a news release from the county health department.

Volunteers do not need to have a medical or public health background. The specific role a volunteer will play depends on their background, interests, skills and the needs of the MRC unit and community, according to the release.

They contribute to community preparedness through activities like Naloxone training and vaccination clinics, while staying ready for natural disasters, emergencies, and disease outbreaks, according to the release.

For more information about the program and becoming a volunteer, contact Monica Strzalkowski at the La Salle County Health Department at 815-433-3366 or mstrzalkowski@lasallecountyil.gov.