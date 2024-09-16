Former Streator Catholic church bought for potential Beck’s gas station

The former Immaculate Conception Catholic Church property on North Park Street in Streator was purchased by Beck's for a possible new gas station. (Derek Barichello)

Streator could soon see a new Becks gas station, if ongoing economic development negotiations are successful.

Becks Oil Company purchased three properties Aug. 1 in the city: 404 N Park St., 407 N. Bloomington St. (the former Murray Cabinetry) and 416 N. Park St. (the site of the former Flink), according to property records at the La Salle County Recorder’s Office. The church property includes the church, a rectory and a parish reception hall.

Streator City Manager David Plyman said discussions are underway regarding a Tax Increment Financing development agreement with Becks. Details such as the site plan and timeline of construction still are pending, Plyman said.

The potential arrival of Becks could bring new job opportunities, which qualifies it for TIF.

Shaw Local News Network reached out for comment with Becks corporate communications team, but has did not receive a return comment as of Friday afternoon.

The parcel at 404 N. Park St., formerly Immaculate Conception Church was Streator’s oldest Catholic church prior to being closed in 2018 and sold to a Chinese group to be used for educational purposes,. The Foreign Service (China) Group bought the former Sherman School for Chinese students traveling to the United States to learn English and American culture and the Immaculate Conception Church, but those plans never came to fruition.