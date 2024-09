OSF HealthCare – Medical Group in Spring Valley is offering a flu shot clinic from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at 415 E. Second St. Pre-registration is required to ensure a spot. To register, call 815-221-1340. Don’t forget to bring an insurance card. (Kristopher Radder/AP)

As flu season approaches, flu shots will be available.

Those most vulnerable to the flu include young children, seniors, pregnant women and individuals with weakened immune systems.

OSF HealthCare – Medical Group in Spring Valley is offering a flu shot clinic from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at 415 E. Second St. Pre-registration is required to ensure a spot. To register, call 815-221-1340. Don’t forget to bring an insurance card.