Seneca volleyball, Ottawa golf, Sundara Weber all victorious: The Times Saturday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Seneca takes crown at Sandwich Invite: At the Sandwich Invitational contested Saturday, the Seneca Fighting Irish went a perfect 5-0 to claim the championship, not dropping a set. Freshman outside hitter Brooklyn Sheedy was named to the all-tournament team.

Flanagan-Cornell finished as runners-up in the event.

Cross country

Weber victorious at Detweiller: At Peoria’s Detweiller Park, the site of November’s IHSA State Meet, Sandwich junior Sundara Weber won the giant First to the Finish Invitational’s Class 2A girls event, placing first with her time of 16:50.7 – 18.9 seconds better than runner-up Zoe Carter of Normal U-High.

Sandwich freshman cross country runner Sunny Weber (Shaw Local News Network)

Sandwich’s Joanna Rivera (55th, 19:51.4) and Erin Lissman (81st, 20:19.7) also placed in the top 100 of the 2A girls race, as did Ottawa’s Georgia Kirkpatrick (85th, 20:25.5).

In the Class 1A boys event, Seneca’s Pierce Gilbertson (21st, 15:57.3) provided the area’s lone top-100 finish in a field of 607.

In the 1A girls race, Seneca’s Natalie Misener (29th, 19:04.7) and Evelyn O’Connor (35th, 19:19.7) along with Marquette’s Maggie Jewett (92nd, 20:44.6) placed in the top 100 of a 424-runner field.

Boys golf

Pirates champs at ACC Invite: At Phillips Park Golf Course in Aurora, the Ottawa Pirates captured the championship of the Aurora Central Catholic Invitational with a team score of 304.

Chandler Creedon was the individual champion with a 73. The Pirates’ remaining scoring golfers finished fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh all with 77s – respectively, Colt Bryson, Seth Cooper, Jacob Armstrong and Bryer Harris.

Boys soccer

Reed-Custer 9, Sandwich 0: In a nonconference friendly, the Indians were shut out. Kayden Page made six saves in net.

Ottawa 3, Serena 0: At King Field, the host Pirates improved to 7-1 on the season with the shutout nonconference win over the Huskers.