Registration still available for Neponset Park Improvement Golf Tournament

There still is time to register for the Neponset Park Improvement Golf Tournament and fundraiser scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, at Hidden Lake Golf Club in rural Sheffield.
The 8 a.m. shotgun start includes 18 holes of golf, cart and lunch for $220 per four-person team, using a preferred ball format. There also are raffles and door prizes.
Participants may register the morning of the tournament, or by contacting Al Corwin at 815-303-0200, Mandy Donovan at 309-502-9050 or Dave Mueller at 309-312-0431.