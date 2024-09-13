Streator woman, police refer to as ‘Bonnie,’ faces 5 felony charges for burglary, theft

A Streator woman, police refer to as "Bonnie," faces a number of felony charges after police said she was involved in a recent retail theft. (Derek Barichello)

A Streator woman faces a number of felony charges after police said she was involved in a recent retail theft.

Ashley Moats faces five felony charges, including two counts of burglary, two counts of retail theft and one count of possession of a stolen credit card, the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office said. The state’s attorney’s office said it will seek strictly monitored conditions for her moving forward.

According to a Thursday news release from the Streator Police Department, Moats was cited Wednesday on a complaint of retail theft at the Runnings at Northpoint Plaza.

The incident occurred at about 11 a.m., when Moats entered and left without paying for a saw blade, police said.

On Thursday, police received a tip about Moats’ location and found her sleeping in the back of a vehicle at a diner parking lot where she was cited for the retail theft, according to Police Chief John Franklin.

In a separate incident late Wednesday, Moats was captured on surveillance video removing personal items from an unlocked vehicle parked at a nursing home in the city, police said. The report indicates the vehicle was entered and a billfold was stolen, police said. The billfold contained two debit cards, an Illinois driver’s license, a Cash App card and a medical card, the victim told police.

The video footage, which showed her wearing the same clothing as during the retail theft, helped link her to both the auto theft and retail theft at Northpoint Plaza, police said.

This follows Moats’ previous arrest on Aug. 26 on complaints of stealing from an unlocked vehicle in a Walgreens parking lot, leading to charges of criminal trespass to a vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said Moats has moved from her previous residences but is suspected to remain in the area. Police have referred to Moats as “Bonnie” in Facebook postings.

The Streator Police Department advises residents to secure their vehicles and belongings while reporting any suspicious activity.

For more updates and information, follow the Streator Police Department’s Facebook page.