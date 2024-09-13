Princeton falls to E-P in Three Rivers volleyball: BCR Roundup Thursday, Sept. 12

Volleyball

E-P 2, Princeton 0: The Panthers outlasted the Tigresses for a 29-27 win in the first game and took the match with a 25-16 win in the second in Three Rivers East play Thursday at Prouty Gym.

Keely Lawson led PHS (7-8, 2-2) with seven kills with Ellie Harp adding six and Caroline Keutzer adding five. Makayla Hecht had 19 assists while Camryn Driscoll had eight points with two aces.

Boys soccer

Mendota 5, DePue-Hall 0: Isaac Diaz scored three goals to lead the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference victory in DePue.

Johan Cortez scored a goal and had two assists and Cesar Casas added a goal for Mendota (8-1-1).

Princeton 1, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: The Tigers and Royals played to a draw in a nonconference game in Hinckley.

Girls tennis

Princeton 3, Mendota 2: The Tigresses edged the host Trojans Thursday with singles win by No. 1 Emilee Merkel ( 7-5, 6-2) and No. 2 Audrey Thompson (6-3 , 6-1) and No. 1 doubles Nora Schneider and Fiona Wempe (7-5 , 6-1).

Boys golf

Hall 164, Sherrard 186: The Red Devils improved to 8-1 on the season, beating the Tigers on the always challenging Fyre Lake National Golf Course. Landen Plym medaled with a 39, while Noah Plym (40), Jake Diaz (41) and Johnni Escatel (44) added to the team score.

Girls golf

St. Bede 253, Somonauk 281: Anna Cyrocki claimed medalist honors at 54 to lead St. Bede to a nonconference victory over host Somonauk at Edgebrook Golf Course.

Andrea Bradner added a 60, Violet Lopez a 69, Gabby Martinez a 70 and Breanna Martinez a 76.