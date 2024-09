The Manlius Historical Society will host a fish fry/drawdown on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Manlius Sportsmen’s Club.

The fish dinner will be served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. with the drawdown to follow. Cost is $20 for the dinner and drawdown.