Cross country: A look back at the Coates Invitational

Former La Salle-Peru standout Ashley Heagy won the Gary Coates Invitational five years ago in 2019 as well as 2018. (Scott Anderson)

Princeton hosts its Gary Coates Invitational cross country meet on Saturday, named in memory of the late PHS coach. The meet has been held at Zearing Park since 2009 with stops at Wyaton Hills (1973-80), Pilgrim Park (1980), Streets of Princeton (1981-87) and City-County Park (1988-2008). Here’s a look back at some moments in history

5 years ago (2019)

* Boys> Fieldcrest was the team champ and Riley Coulter of Mercer County the individual winner with a time of 16:21

* Girls> Princeton was the team champ and Andrea Hagy of L-P the individual winner with a time of 18:57

10 years ago (2014)

* Boys> Newman was the team champ and Bryson Reyes of Newman the individual winner with a time of 16:06

* Girls> L-P was the team champ and Megan Krolak of L-P the individual winner with a time of 18:54

25 years ago (1999)

* Boys> Bureau Valley was the team champ and Randy Bill of BV the individual winner with a time of 16:46

* Girls> Sherrard was the team champ and Erin Frakes of Rockridge the individual winner with a time of 14:57 (2.49 miles)

50 years ago (1974)

* Boys> Princeton was the team champ and Dave McTaggart of Rochelle the individual winner with a time of 14:42 (2.86 miles)