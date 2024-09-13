Bureau County Property Transfers: Aug. 1-15, 2024

The following property transfers were recorded Aug. 1-15, 2024, at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recorded Aug. 1-15, 2024, at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office:

Aug. 1

John Kerr to Austin Osborn, warranty deed, Lots 9 and 10 in Block 2 in James H. Seaton’s Third Addition in Seatonville, $100,000.

John and Vicki Jenkins to Oscar Moreno, warranty deed, part of Section 16 in Selby Township, $173,000.

Annabell Morris to Deanna Foran, warranty deed, Lot 5 and part of Lot 4 in Prather’s Subdivision in Princeton, $229,900.

April Buchanan and Adam Odell to Adam McNally and Emma Welp, warranty deed, parts of Section 17 in Princeton Township, $356,500.

Bonnie and Elvan Krone to April Buchanan and Adam Odell, joint tenancy deed, parts of Section 16 in Bureau Township, $294,500.

Aug. 2

Brent Doty to Barry and Margaret Lord, warranty deed, Lot 21 and part of Lot 20 in Hudson West Addition (Phase 111) in Princeton, $279,000.

Aug. 5

Belinda Klein to Allissa Russelburg and Maxwell Taylor, warranty deed, Lot 11 in Steven’s Subdivision in Princeton, $87,000.

Ralph Luckey (tr) and Ralph Luckey Trust to Michael Shelton, warranty deed, Lots 1 and 2 in Spring Lake Subdivision, Sec 36-16-10, $40,000.

Renada Young to Tessy Mulay, warranty deed, Lots 16 and 6 in Pinedale First Subdivision in Princeton, $193,000.

Billy Waterhouse (decd) and James Waterhouse (ex) to Joseph Slock, executor deed, Lot 409 in Maple Tree Townhomes in Princeton and part of Lot 12 in Block 3 in Gosse Wiltz Addition in Princeton, $145,000.

Aug. 6

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Todd Davis, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Block 15 in Neponset, $46,000.

Aug. 7

Rachel and Thomas Bickel to Scigliano Asset Holdings LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 6 in Arispie Township, $385,000.

Aug. 8

Shirley Himes to James Owens, warranty deed, Lots 1, 2 and 3 in Block 102 in O’Beirne’s Second Addition in Spring Valley and Lots 4, 13, 14, 15 and 16 in Block 102 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $15,000.

515 Bureau Valley Pkwy LLC to ARHC CHPTNIL01 LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 4 in Piper’s Subdivision in Princeton and Lots 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25 in Piper’s Subdivision in Princeton, $2,787,500.

Brandon Bertuli to Giovanni Alfano, warranty deed, Lot 10 in Block 117 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $40,000.

Aug. 9

Midwest Homebuyers LLC to Tanner Kuhne and Mckenzie Lechner, warranty deed, Lot 303 in Greencroft Phase III in Princeton, $169,500.

Aug. 12

Elissa and Jacob Robinder to Benjamin Forrester, warranty deed, Lots 15 and 16 in Whitver’s Addition in Walnut, $142,000.

Patrick Kennedy (tr) and Mary Ellen Kennedy Trust to Mary Terese Dwinal (tr), Terese Dwinal Trust, Klein Family Trust, Ann Klein (tr) and Michael Klein (tr), trustees’ deed, part of Section 33 in Manlius Township and part of Section 4 in Concord Township, $900,000.

Farmers National Bank of Prophetstown Tr No 700-012 to Tellus Demetra LLC, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 36 in Walnut Township, $4,364,880.

Aug. 13

Dennis and Tina Nink to Adrian Stoddard, warranty deed, Lot E in Innsbruck 2 Condominium in Princeton, $160,000.