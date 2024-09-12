Volleyball: Princeton’s Andy Puck joins the coveted 500 club

Princeton coach Andy Puck celebrates the moment of his 500th career victory with his team after the Tigresses defeated Mendota 25-23, 25-19 Tuesday night at Prouty Gym. (Mike Vaughn)

Princeton’s Andy Puck has moved into exclusive company in the Illinois Valley volleyball coaching ranks when he recorded his 500th victory Tuesday night.

Puck rests with an even 500 after Tuesday’s win over Mendota. He has 482 wins against 271 losses with 10 ties at PHS, and went 18-12 in one year at Hall (2001) before making the move west.

La Salle-Peru’s Mark Haberkorn recorded his 1,000th victory in 2022 and is still going strong, now with 1,046. He stands fifth overall in state history, a list topped by former Wheaton St. Francis coach Peg Kopec at 1,248.

Seneca’s Karen Raney went 547-435-38 in 31 years (1986-2017) with nine regional titles.

Hall of Fame coach Rita Placek came close to 500 at Princeton, winning 493 matches in her distinguished 25-year run from 1974-98. She averaged 26.5 wins per year in her last six seasons with a high of 36 as state champions in 1990.

It should be noted, Placek’s Tigresses played 20 or less matches in her first six seasons and less than 25 in the first 13 seasons.

Mary Stephenitch, who made her name at Mendota, is next on the list with 478 wins, including 422 wins with four state appearances in 17 seasons at Mendota from 1984-2001, and 42 wins in five years at Ottawa from 2002-07.

Longtime Illinois Valley coach Demi Salazar, now in his first year at Mendota, has won 405 over 22 seasons as head coach, with stops as at Putnam County (6 years), Hall (11) and Henry (4). He was recognized earlier this season for his 50th year overall coaching volleyball in the Illinois Valley.

John Garvin built one of the strongest programs around at Tiskilwa, winning 333 matches from 1978-94 before it annexed into Princeton in 1995.

Among other area coaches of note, Sheila Pillars retired last season after leading Rock Falls to a fourth-place state finish, ended her 26-year career with a 642-283-5 record.

Tonya Grayson coached Newark from 2001-21 and ended with an overall record of 555-169, including a sparkling Little Ten conference record of 163-8.

Spikers named IHSA’s No. 37 best program

Mendota was announced as the No. 37 team on the IHSA’s list of the top 50 programs in the state. The IHSA is making a countdown of the top 50 volleyball and football programs to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first state championship series.

The Spikers have made 10 state appearances, claiming eight state trophies along with 13 sectional titles, 20 regional championships, six district titles and more than 950 victories.

Princeton was previously named at No. 47.