Streator boys golf tops Manteno, clinches share of the ICE title: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Boys golf

Streator 160, Mantneo 186: At Eastwood Golf Course, the Bulldogs — behind co-medalists senior Nolan Ketcham and junior Kolden Neumann — improved to 8-0 overall, and at 5-0, clinched at least a share of the Illinois Central Eight Conference regular season championship with the win over the Panthers.

Ketcham and Neumann each fired 39s, Brody Elias and Brennen Stillwell carded 41s, while Jack Studnicki and Keegan Angelico scored 43s.

Ottawa 140, Sycamore 155: At Deer Park Golf Course, the Pirates topped the Spartans in the Interstate 8 Conference dual,

Chandler Creedon shot a 1-under 34 to take medalist honors, while Seth Cooper and Bryer Harris added 35s and Colt Bryson a 36.

Girls golf

Coal City 207, Ottawa 211: At Cinder Creek Golf Course, the Pirates fell to the Coalers despite Marlie Orlandi earning medalist honors with a 45.

Ottawa also received counting scores from Sam Rivera (52), Payton Bruck (52) and Mara McCullough (62).

Johnsburg 203, Sandwich 264, Harvard 293: At Boone Creek Golf Course, the Indians fell to the Skyhawks but defeated the Hornets in the Kishwaukee River Conference triangular.

Sandwich was led by Brynn Butler (61), Callie Kesselring (64), Olivia Holterhaus (67) and Ruby Ferguson (72).

Girls volleyball

Woodland 2, Leland 0: At Leland, the Warriors picked up a 25-18, 25-14 victory over the Panthers.

Woodland had solid performances from Ella Derossett (13 points, six aces, 17 assists and a kill), Grace Longmire (nine kills, three blocks), Malayna Pitte (three points, eight kills, a solo block and an assist block) and Jaylei Leininger (four digs).

Earlville 2, DePue 0: At Earlville, the Red Raiders topped the Little Giants 25-2, 25-18 in Little Ten Conference play.

Earlville was led by 19 points and 10 assists by Payton Actis, while Bailey Miller added six kills and seven digs and Audrey Scherer chipped in four kills.

Lowpoint-Washburn 2, Flanagan-Cornell 0: At Washburn, the Falcons dropped a 25-23, 25-21 decision to the Wildcats.

Boys soccer

Somonauk/Leland/Newark 2, Indian Creek 0: At Somonauk, the Bobcats blanked the Timberwolves in LTC action.

Harvard 9, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, Indians keeper Dillan Gauer made 11 saves in the Kishwaukee River Conference loss to the Hornets