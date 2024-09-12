Compassionate Friends to host 10th annual Walk to Remember in Peru

The Memory Garden at Baker Lake in Peru. The River Valley Chapter of The Compassionate Friends will host its 10th annual Walk to Remember on Sunday, Sept. 15, beginning at the east shelter of Baker Lake in Peru. (Photo provided by Rita Studzinski )

The River Valley Chapter of The Compassionate Friends will host its 10th annual Walk to Remember on Sunday, Sept. 15, beginning at the east shelter of Baker Lake in Peru.

The event is free to attend. There will be water and snacks and face painting. The walk begins at 10 a.m. Pre-registration begins 15 minutes before the walk.

The Compassionate Friends is a support group for parents and grandparents who have experienced the death of a child of any age and any cause. As the world’s largest self-help bereavement organization, The Compassionate Friends offers friendship, understanding and hope to families that have experienced the death of a child. There are more than 600 chapters in the United States.

Chapter Leader Rita Studzinski said the walk ensures that the children are not forgotten.

“Some of them died at a young age, some of them died unexpectedly, some died unexpectedly,” she said. “This is just so they’re not forgotten, and parents don’t want their children forgotten – alive or dead.”

Studzinski said participants don’t need to be a member of The Compassionate Friends to attend or and walk around the lake.

The Compassionate Friends meets 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Zion United Church, 1521 Sixth St. During the meetings, parents receive the understanding and support of others who have experienced the loss of a child. For more information, contact Studzinski at 815-223-7663, email rivervalleytcf@hotmail.com or visit the national organization website.